First Arab Lunar Rover Rashid Starts Landing on Moon - Space Center

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Japanese Haruto-R spacecraft with the Rashid lunar rover, made in the United Arab Emirates, started to land on the lunar surface on Friday, according to a live broadcast by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC).

The rover weights 22 pounds and was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in December 2022. It is expected to land on the north-east part of the visible side of the moon near the so-called Lake of Dreams.

The space center is currently finding out if the Japanese spacecraft successfully landed on the moon surface.