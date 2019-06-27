First Batch of ‘SheWins’ graduated: A training program empowering women in their professional lives

Under the project of e-Rozgaar by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), SheWins, a training program designed to develop skills in women for their career growth and empowerment has its first batch with 50 students graduating here today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019) Under the project of e-Rozgaar by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), SheWins, a training program designed to develop skills in women for their career growth and empowerment has its first batch with 50 students graduating here today.

We all need to contribute one way or the other so that the society remains relevant in times to come, says the Director Entrepreneurship PITB Mr. Atif Mumtaz while addressing the trainees on this occasion. SheWins is a one week training program focused on helping women develops skills for their career growth and empowerment.

After the completion, the graduates will have better communication skills, effective CV building techniques, confidence and exposure to explore job market, better understanding of exploring business opportunities, effective recipe of making teams to kick start their business, a better professional personality, improved decision making abilities as well as the adequate knowledge of professional networking opportunities with better understanding of work life balance.

The Program will qualify them to have a deeper spirit to empower themselves that will consequently add to the economy of Pakistan. By playing an active role in the job market and to opt for starting their own small businesses, women can play a vital role in stabilizing the equilibrium of the society.

The ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Director General e-Governance Mr. Sajid Latif along the guest of honors Director Entrepreneurship PITB Mr. Atif Mumtaz and Program Manager e-Rozgaar Mr. Ahmad Islam. On concluding the ceremony trainees were awarded with certificates by project head and Director.