UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Batch Of ‘SheWins’ Graduated: A Training Program Empowering Women In Their Professional Lives

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:44 PM

First Batch of ‘SheWins’ graduated: A training program empowering women in their professional lives

Under the project of e-Rozgaar by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), SheWins, a training program designed to develop skills in women for their career growth and empowerment has its first batch with 50 students graduating here today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019) Under the project of e-Rozgaar by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), SheWins, a training program designed to develop skills in women for their career growth and empowerment has its first batch with 50 students graduating here today.

We all need to contribute one way or the other so that the society remains relevant in times to come, says the Director Entrepreneurship PITB Mr. Atif Mumtaz while addressing the trainees on this occasion. SheWins is a one week training program focused on helping women develops skills for their career growth and empowerment.

After the completion, the graduates will have better communication skills, effective CV building techniques, confidence and exposure to explore job market, better understanding of exploring business opportunities, effective recipe of making teams to kick start their business, a better professional personality, improved decision making abilities as well as the adequate knowledge of professional networking opportunities with better understanding of work life balance.

The Program will qualify them to have a deeper spirit to empower themselves that will consequently add to the economy of Pakistan. By playing an active role in the job market and to opt for starting their own small businesses, women can play a vital role in stabilizing the equilibrium of the society.

The ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Director General e-Governance Mr. Sajid Latif along the guest of honors Director Entrepreneurship PITB Mr. Atif Mumtaz and Program Manager e-Rozgaar Mr. Ahmad Islam. On concluding the ceremony trainees were awarded with certificates by project head and Director.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Punjab Job Women Market All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attacks in Tunisia

42 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Barzani on electio ..

16 minutes ago

Nurses directed to observe uniform code, mobile ba ..

1 minute ago

Sir Syed Road dilapidated condition

1 minute ago

Kuwait Favors Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Cut D ..

1 minute ago

US, Singapore Share Artificial Intelligence Techno ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.