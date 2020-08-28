First Crew Composed of Only Russian Cosmonauts May Leave for ISS in Spring 2021 - Source

- Home
Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The first crew of the International Space Station (ISS) made up of only Russian cosmonauts may leave for the ISS on board of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft in spring 2021, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.
According to the earlier information released by NASA, the launch of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for April 10, 2021.
"The crew of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is to include three Russian cosmonauts: Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov and Andrei Borisenko," the source said.