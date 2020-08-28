UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Crew Composed Of Only Russian Cosmonauts May Leave For ISS In Spring 2021 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:20 AM

First Crew Composed of Only Russian Cosmonauts May Leave for ISS in Spring 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The first crew of the International Space Station (ISS) made up of only Russian cosmonauts may leave for the ISS on board of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft in spring 2021, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

According to the earlier information released by NASA, the launch of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for April 10, 2021.

"The crew of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is to include three Russian cosmonauts: Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov and Andrei Borisenko," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia April May From Industry

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of participant ..

4 hours ago

&#039;Let’s focus on the positives,&#039; says K ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs implementation of work ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experienc ..

5 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi establishes Women’s Council in sup ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Education, NCEMA announce re-opening o ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.