First Digital Pakistan Conference postponed due to COVID-19 situation

First Digital Pakistan Conference which was scheduled to be held here on April 15, has been postponed till further notice, due to Coronavirus situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :First Digital Pakistan Conference which was scheduled to be held here on April 15, has been postponed till further notice, due to Coronavirus situation.

CEO AMFCO Technologies, Maroof Ayub said that the decision had been at a video conference of Advisory board members of this Conference, said a spokesperson of AMFCO on Saturday.

All members have endorsed this decision and have agreed to announce its later date as soon as situation normalize in Pakistan and other parts of the world," Maroof Ayub said.

AMFCO Technologies was organizer of this mega event in collaboration with IBA-CICT as academic partner and ISACA Karachi Chapter as supporting body.

This event is aimed to make Pakistan an information technology (IT) hub and build capacity of IT industry to produce thousands of jobs for youth following vision of present government,