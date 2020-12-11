UrduPoint.com
First Launch From Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome In 2021 Scheduled For February 25 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:40 AM

First Launch From Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2021 Scheduled for February 25 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The first launch from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome next year is scheduled for February 25, while the total number of launches will amount to six-seven, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"The first launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2021 is scheduled for February 25, 36 satellites of the UK company OneWeb will be sent to space," the source said.

According to the source, from six to seven Soyuz carrier rockets will be launched from Vostochny next year.

"In the second quarter, two launches with 36 OneWeb satellites each will take place; for the fourth quarter, from three to four launches are scheduled: with the Meteor-M meteorological satellite, two Ionosfera scientific spacecraft, Luna-25 lunar landing station and maybe Kondor-FKA radar satellite," the source added.

Since 2016, five Soyuz carrier rockets have been launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The next launch is scheduled for December 18. 

