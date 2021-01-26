First Launch in 2021 of Soyuz-2 Rocket From Vostochny Space Center Postponed - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The first launch of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from Russia's Vostochny space center this year has been postponed until March 25, two sources in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch has been postponed until March 25," a source said, adding that this was not the final date and the launch could be moved further.