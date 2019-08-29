UrduPoint.com
First Launch Of Angara-A5 Rocket From Vostochny Cosmodrome Slated For Q4 2023- Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:31 PM

First Launch of Angara-A5 Rocket From Vostochny Cosmodrome Slated for Q4 2023- Roscosmos

Russia's new Angara-A5 rocket is expected to be launched for the first time from the Vostochny space center in the fourth quarter of 2023, Kirill Philenkov, the head of a department at Roscosmos' Center for Operation of Space Ground Based Infrastructure (TsENKI), said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russia's new Angara-A5 rocket is expected to be launched for the first time from the Vostochny space center in the fourth quarter of 2023, Kirill Philenkov, the head of a department at Roscosmos' Center for Operation of Space Ground Based Infrastructure (TsENKI), said on Thursday.

The launch was initially planned for 2021, but later it was postponed for 2023.

"Factory tests of the support device of the first four floors of the umbilical tower have been completed. Their transfer to the Vostochny spaceport has started.

The transfer will be completed on time with the launch of the Angara-A5 launch vehicle preliminary slated for the fourth quarter of 2023," Philenkov said in the air of Roscosmos tv channel on YouTube.

The second stage of the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, including a launchpad for Angara carrier rockets, is now underway. The first, almost completed stage includes a launchpad for Soyuz rockets, which are already periodically being launched from the new cosmodrome.

