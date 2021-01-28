UrduPoint.com
First Launch Of Gonets-M Satellites From Vostochny Cosmodrome Slated For 2022 - Operator

Daniyal Sohail 19 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:50 AM

First Launch of Gonets-M Satellites From Vostochny Cosmodrome Slated for 2022 - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The first launch of Russia's Gonets-M communications satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome is scheduled for 2022, a representative of the Gonets Satellite System company told Sputnik.

"The launch is scheduled for 2022, but the month remains unknown," the company's representative said.

Since 2005, Russia has launched 22 Gonets-M communications satellites from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. The next launches of these satellites are going to take place from Vostochny. 

The Gonets-D1M global low-orbit satellite system is designed to provide communications and data transmission in remote and hard-to-reach areas, including the Far North, as well as for industrial, transport and environmental monitoring.

