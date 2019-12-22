UrduPoint.com
First Launch Of Gonets Satellites Via Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Delayed To End Of 2020 - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:10 AM

First Launch of Gonets Satellites Via Soyuz-2.1b Carrier Delayed to End of 2020 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The first launch of Russian Gonets satellites via a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Plesetsk space center is delayed from the summer to the end of 2020, a source in the space industry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"First three Gonets satellites atop a Soyuz 2.1b rocket is delayed from the middle of the year to the fourth quarter of 2020," the source said.

According to the source, a delay is not related to the readiness of spacecraft.

Roscosmos did not provide Sputnik with any comments on this information.

