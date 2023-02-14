MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The first launch of the Japanese carrier rocket H3, which was scheduled for February 15, has been delayed and will take place on February 17, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Tuesday.

"#JAXA will postpone the first H3 Launch Vehicle (#H3/TF1:Test Flight No.1) with Advanced Land Observing Satellite-3 "DAICHI-3" (ALOS-3) onboard to Friday, February 17th due to the weather conditions predicted on the originally scheduled launch day," JAXA tweeted.

The launch is expected around 9:45 a.

m. local time (0:45 GMT), according to the announcement.

Originally, the launch was scheduled for February 13, but was postponed to February 15 due to problems identified in the flight control system. The system is responsible for changing the position of the rocket in response to the wind.

The H3 rocket is supposed to replace currently used H2A. H3's payload is 1.3 times bigger than that of H2A, and launch costs are two times lower. H3's development started nine years ago and cost JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 200 billion Yen ($1.5 billion).