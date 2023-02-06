First Launch of New Japanese H3 Launch Vehicle Postponed Due to System Failure - Reports

The first launch of the new Japanese H3 launch vehicle, which was supposed to take place on February 13, has been postponed and will be carried out after February 15, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

The launch was delayed due to identified failures in the flight control system, the NHK broadcaster reported, adding that the system was responsible for changing the position of the rocket depending on the wind.

The H3 rocket is to replace the currently used H2A. The H3 is capable of carrying 1.3 times more payload than the H2A, and its launch costs are 50% lesser. The development of the rocket began 9 years ago and cost 200 billion Yen ($1.5 billion) to JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The launch is planned from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.