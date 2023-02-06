UrduPoint.com

First Launch Of New Japanese H3 Launch Vehicle Postponed Due To System Failure - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published February 06, 2023 | 08:16 PM

First Launch of New Japanese H3 Launch Vehicle Postponed Due to System Failure - Reports

The first launch of the new Japanese H3 launch vehicle, which was supposed to take place on February 13, has been postponed and will be carried out after February 15, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The first launch of the new Japanese H3 launch vehicle, which was supposed to take place on February 13, has been postponed and will be carried out after February 15, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The launch was delayed due to identified failures in the flight control system, the NHK broadcaster reported, adding that the system was responsible for changing the position of the rocket depending on the wind.

The H3 rocket is to replace the currently used H2A. The H3 is capable of carrying 1.3 times more payload than the H2A, and its launch costs are 50% lesser. The development of the rocket began 9 years ago and cost 200 billion Yen ($1.5 billion) to JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The launch is planned from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Related Topics

Vehicle Kagoshima Japan February Media From Mitsubishi (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Pro ..

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Prosecutor of International Crimi ..

5 minutes ago
 GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investmen ..

GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investment Corporation of Dubai

5 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on FIRs registered against Sheikh ..

2 minutes ago
 No compromise on provision of speedy services to c ..

No compromise on provision of speedy services to citizens: DG FDA

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan asks govern ..

39 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry calls B ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.