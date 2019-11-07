UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Launch Of UK OneWeb Communications Satellites From Baikonur Postponed - Sources

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:57 PM

First Launch of UK OneWeb Communications Satellites From Baikonur Postponed - Sources

The launch of UK OneWeb space internet system satellites from the Baikonur space center was postponed from December this year to January 2020, three sources in Russia's rocket and space industry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The launch of UK OneWeb space internet system satellites from the Baikonur space center was postponed from December this year to January 2020, three sources in Russia's rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch is being postponed due to the fact that the spacecraft are not ready. Their delivery to Baikonur is delayed from November to December 2019. The planned launch is postponed from December 19 to January 23," one of the sources said.

Two other sources confirmed the information to Sputnik.

Related Topics

UK Internet Russia January November December 2019 2020 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Experts Urge Action to Tackle Climate Change and C ..

12 minutes ago

LHC orders doctors to call off strike, asks govt t ..

20 minutes ago

Plan9 Opens Four-day Launchpad-14

23 minutes ago

Hussain Talat’s 136 rescues Balochistan

23 minutes ago

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Bids Farewell To Chai ..

45 minutes ago

Kamran Mirza Baradari to be renovated

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.