First Launch of UK OneWeb Communications Satellites From Baikonur Postponed - Sources

The launch of UK OneWeb space internet system satellites from the Baikonur space center was postponed from December this year to January 2020, three sources in Russia's rocket and space industry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The launch of UK OneWeb space internet system satellites from the Baikonur space center was postponed from December this year to January 2020 , three sources in Russia 's rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch is being postponed due to the fact that the spacecraft are not ready. Their delivery to Baikonur is delayed from November to December 2019. The planned launch is postponed from December 19 to January 23," one of the sources said.

Two other sources confirmed the information to Sputnik.