First Meeting Of Advisory Committee For 5G Held

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

First meeting of the Advisory Committee for 5G Planning in Pakistan (5G Pakistan Plan Committee) was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :First meeting of the Advisory Committee for 5G Planning in Pakistan (5G Pakistan Plan Committee) was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

The meeting discussed the way forward, roadmap with time lines, and key challenges for the introduction of 5G technologies in the country including current 4g networks, spectrum availability & pricing, infrastructure related issues like Right of Way, 5G device ecosystem, market need of relevant use cases and telecom taxation, said a press release.

The meeting also decided to form five sub working groups including National Broadband Plan, WG-1 on Spectrum, WG-2 on Regulations, WG-3 on Use cases & Applications and WG-4 on Infrastructure.

Your Thoughts and Comments

