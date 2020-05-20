First Publicly Accessible Space Avatar Planned for ISS Launch - Japanese Space Agency

The world's first publicly accessible space avatar experience, which will allow humans to control real-world robots in space, will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS), the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and ANA Holdings said in a joint statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The world's first publicly accessible space avatar experience, which will allow humans to control real-world robots in space, will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS), the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and ANA Holdings said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

According to JAXA, the avatar will be launched to Japan's science module on the ISS, called Kibo.

"In a world's first, the general public will be able to remotely operate this onboard system and view its real-time video stream from a public, non-JAXA facility in Tokyo," the statement read.

According to the statement, those who take part in the experience will be able to view the Earth from on board the ISS.

ANA Holdings and JAXA launched the space avatar project, which aims to boost humanity's access to space, in 2018. According to a press release, avatars may be able to remotely build camps on the Moon and support long-term space missions.

In August, a Russian humanoid robot named Fedor was launched to the ISS. The robot was able to work with a screwdriver and keys, and joined electrical connectors.