First Rocket Launch by UK Space Company Skyrora Fails - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) UK private space company Skyrora said on Thursday that its first attempt to launch into space a Skylark L suborbital rocket ended in failure after the rocket fell into the Norwegian Sea about 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from the launch site.

"Skyrora has attempted to launch its suborbital Skylark L rocket from a site in Langanes, Iceland into space, marking another milestone on its way to commercial viability and the first vertical orbital launch from UK soil in 2023.

The vehicle left the launch pad and experienced an anomaly, landing in the Norwegian Sea approximately 500 metres away from the launch site," the company said.

The company added that no one was injured due to the crash, and work to raise the rocket to the surface was currently underway.

The Skylark L is an 11-meter suborbital rocket capable of reaching a speed 4 times faster than the speed of sound and an altitude higher than 125 kilometers (78 miles).