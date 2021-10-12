First Rocket May Lift Off From UK Soil in 2022 - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Edinburgh-based rocket company Skyrora has struck a multi-launch deal with the Shetland Space Center that could see the first rocket sent into space from British soil as soon as next year, the PA news agency reported.

"We have made no secret of our ambition to be the first company to launch from UK soil so it's really exciting to agree to this multi-launch deal with SaxaVord (Shetland Space Center)," Volodymyr Levykin, Skyrora's founder and CEO, was quoted as saying.

The deal envisages up to 16 space launches per year from Unst, Britain's most northerly island, over the next decade.