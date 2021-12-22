First Russian 5G Test Site Starts Working in Moscow

The first Russian industrial 5G test site intended for testing breakthrough digital technologies has opened in Moscow at the Botkin City Clinical Hospital, according to a statement on the website of the Moscow mayor

"The first industrial test site in Russia with the infrastructure of the fifth generation (5G) communication networks has opened in Moscow on the basis of the Botkin Hospital. Breakthrough digital technologies and healthcare services, for which high speed of collection, processing and transmission of large amounts of data are important, will be tested here," the statement said.

The site will be used for testing scenarios for joint use of 5G in combination with other breakthrough digital technologies, such as AR/VR, artificial intelligence and robotics.

The facility will also help create the most realistic working conditions for new digital technologies and demonstrate the effects achieved through their use.

The operation of the test site opens up a wide range of possibilities for using 5G communication networks in medicine. It is expected to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of patients' condition, remote consultations in real time and new methods of training medical personnel with the use of virtual technologies.