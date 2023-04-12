First Russian Film Shot on ISS to Be Released Abroad - Film Director

The Russian film "Vyzov" (The Challenge), the first feature film to be shot in space in the International Space Station (ISS), will be screened abroad, film director Klim Shipenko said on Wednesday

"I know that Central Partnership (Russian film distribution and production company) is selling the international distribution. I know that there are already a number of countries that will show it. I do not have a complete list (of these countries)," Shipenko told reporters at the premiere.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the creators of The Challenge, the premiere of which marked Russia's Cosmonautics Day, and underlined that Russia had become the first country to make a film in space.

"Here we also became the first," the Russian leader said.

The crew of the Challenge, including actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, became the first film crew to go to space and stay at the ISS.

The plot of the film revolves around thoracic surgeon Evgenia Belyaeva (Peresild), who has to operate on an ISS crew member before he can return to Earth.