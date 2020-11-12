UrduPoint.com
First Tourists Flying On Board Crew Dragon To ISS Sign Contract - Axiom Space

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The first tourists to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2021 on board SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft have signed a contract, US privately funded aerospace manufacturer and orbital spaceflight services company Axiom Space said in a statement.

"A multinational crew composed of three private astronauts and @CommanderMLA have now officially signed with Axiom," the company said on Twitter.

"In other words: the first private crew to go to orbit in human history - the crew of Ax-1 - has been assembled. Mission launches NET late 2021. More details soon," it said.

