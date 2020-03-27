UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First US Space Force Mission Launches High-Frequency Communications Satellite

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

First US Space Force Mission Launches High-Frequency Communications Satellite

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) A souped-up Atlas V rocket on Thursday launched an Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) communications satellite in the inaugural mission for the newly created US Space Force.

A UAL webcast from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida showed the Atlas V rocket - its first stage powered by a Russian made RD-180 with five strapped on boosters - soaring over the Atlantic shortly after the afternoon launch, trailed by clouds of frozen exhaust.

"We are proud to launch the first National Security Space mission for the US Space Force and look forward to delivering the final AEHF asset to support our nation's national defense and the warfighter community," ULA Vice President for Government and Commercial Programs Gary Wentz said in an earlier press release.

The AEHF system, developed by Lockheed Martin, provides vastly improved global, survivable, protected communications capabilities for strategic command and tactical warfighters, the release said.

The Atlas V 551 configuration rocket used in Thursday's launch is the most powerful version of the Atlas V fleet, producing more than two-and-a-half million Pounds of thrust, the release said.

The booster for the two-stage rocket was powered by the Russian "RD AMROSS RD-180 engine," with five AJ-60A solid-fuel rocket boosters made by Aerojet Rocketdyne providing added lift to escape Earth's gravity.

An Aerojet RL 10C-1 engine powered the rocket's upper stage.

While technically still part of the Air Force, the Space Force is set to join the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard as the sixth branch of the US armed forces.

Related Topics

Army Russia Gary Florida From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet introduces measures to support supplie ..

46 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi D ..

1 hour ago

NGO to utilizes foreign economic assistance for fi ..

1 hour ago

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fight ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan offers to host SAARC health ministers' co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.