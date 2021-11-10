Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King smartphone we have been waiting for!

It has a gorgeous design, a 50MP Ultra Vision Main Camera, cool front camera vlog features, HUAWEI SuperCharge and Super Device Features

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021) Huawei announced the launch of the Trendy Flagship and Camera King – the HUAWEI nova 9 during a regional Middle East and Africa launch event that was held in Dubai. The newest stylish iteration to the popular HUAWEI nova Series comes with a stunning design highlighted by a unique Colour No. 9, a staggering 50MP Ultra Vision Camera, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and a host of Super Device and EMUI 12 cool features, which make it the hottest tech gadget to get right now.

Here are five reasons why we love it!

1- An outstanding stylish design

The HUAWEI nova 9 comes in an exciting colourway with a cool brand-new name: Colour No. 9. This colour is a mix of low-saturation blue and purple hues meticulously blends with the glittering particles to form a dreamy colour spectrum that gives off a hint of mysteriousness. Under different lighting, the colour finish reflects vivid and colourful patterns. It sports a 6.57-inch curved display that can render 1.07 billion colours, and supports up to 120Hz display refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and the P3 colour gamut to produce smoother and more immersive visuals that are brimming with details. Thanks to its 7.77mm Ultra-Thin Design and its weight of about 175g making it fit comfortably in your hands. The more powerful camera hardware has a simple design that is similar to the old look, but comes with a “nova” ring emblem that highlights the Star Orbit Ring, which makes it even more recognisable and eye-catching.

2- A 50MP staggering Ultra Vision Camera Setup

The rear camera system features a 50MP ultra vision camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera. It includes a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and a RYYB CFA with high light sensitivity, collecting 40 percent more light compared to a standard RGGB sensor. This allows users to capture exquisite photos and videos even in low light conditions, ensuring that the bright parts of the image are not overexposed while the dark areas are clear and packed with detail.

Once the camera hardware captures an image, the XD Fusion Engine gets to work, using sophisticated computational photography techniques to greatly enhance image detail and quality.

3- Cool Front Camera Vlogging Features!

As for selfies and vlogging needs, the HUAWEI nova 9 has a 32MP selfie camera that is capable of recording selfie videos in 4K clarity. With the HUAWEI nova 9 you can easily switch between front and rear cameras continuously whilst recording to produce a single video featuring both footage in one go. Alternatively, you can use Dual-View Video to show both front and rear perspectives simultaneously, or to put a zoomed shot and wide shot together, both taken on the rear camera, in one frame.

Again, this switching of camera occurs seamlessly, allowing you to create unique videos by just pressing the record button. With the Petal Clip app, users can easily choose from a variety of video templates and themes before posting their vlogs or other videos to social media in no time. Moreover, complicated editing processes have been streamlined thanks to Video Search and One-Click Video Creation.

4- Lightning-fast charging for more fun with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge

The HUAWEI nova 9 has a long lasting 4300mAh battery, which is supported by the 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge . It only takes 15 minutes to charge to 53%, and 38 minutes to fully charge . When it takes as long as your morning routine or a meal’s worth of time to take it up to full, you will never have to worry about forgetting to charge your phone overnight again!

5- Super Device and EMUI 12 futuristic features

Running on EMUI 12, HUAWEI nova 9 provides smooth and fast control response. Whether for checking emails, studying, remote communication, gaming, or just entertainment: the new smartphone offers a brand-new, all-scenario interaction which is straightforward, fast, smooth, and reliable.

With the HUAWEI nova 9, controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the HUAWEI Vision, FreeBuds, MatePad and MateBook . For example, users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds.

With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI nova 9 can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC , meaning you can access the files you want more easily than ever before.

Using the HUAWEI nova 9, users can also transfer MeeTime calls onto HUAWEI Vision smart TV and conduct the call by taking advantage of the larger display, camera and speakers. Users may also conveniently share their screen during a video and even mark key places, to bring important insights directly into view. Lastly, offering a smart and seamless experience to users, the trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery comes pre-installed on the HUAWEI nova 9, where users can search for, and download a wide range of high-quality apps.