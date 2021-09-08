Flight of First Female African Astronaut to ISS May Take Place in 3-4 Years - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) A flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft by the first female African astronaut, a Tunisian citizen, is possible in three to four years, Sergey Savelyev, deputy general director of Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation responsible for international cooperation, told Sputnik.

"Now we are developing a plan, a scientific program. Before signing the memorandum, the Tunisian delegation visited the Mission Control Center, the Cosmonaut Training Center. They have not yet determined the flight date. This is possible in the foreseeable future, in three to four years," Savelyev said.