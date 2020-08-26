Jeff Bezos, the CEO of US tech giant Amazon, has topped the ranking of the world's richest entrepreneur, becoming the first person ever to be worth $199.7 billion, according to data published by the Forbes magazine's Real Time Billionaires list

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020)

According to the biweekly business magazine, Bezos' net worth increased by $2.2 billion on Tuesday after his company's shares rose by 1.2 percent. On Wednesday, the businessman's net worth was estimated at $199.7 billion, up from the July figure of $172 billion.

Such growth is observed in light of the continuing surge in the value of Amazon shares, as the company's capitalization rose to $1.68 trillion by Tuesday evening. Bezos owns 11.1 percent of Amazon shares and has topped the Forbes list of the richest people since 2017.

Amazon, established in 1994 and based in the US city of Seattle, is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world. It employs almost 800,000 people and operates offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Japan and European states.