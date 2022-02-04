UrduPoint.com

Fortnite Wins Payment System Suit Against Google In Australia - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published February 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Fortnite Wins Payment System Suit Against Google in Australia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The developers of online game Fortnite have won a suit against Google, which they accused of enforcing its own payment services and thus inflicting monetary and non-monetary losses, Australian media in Australia reported on Friday.

The NCA news agency said that Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Google in March 2021, accusing the company of abusing control over the Android operating system and restricting distribution of apps through Google Play. Forcing developers to use their own payment services, Google allegedly received 30% commission.

The gaming company said, as cited in the report, that this limitation meant soaring prices, reduced choice and an impediment to innovation.

Epic Games filed similar suits against Apple, and the phonemaker spent 2021 trying to suspend the trial in Australia and first have the case heard by judges in the United States, according to the report. The Federal Court of Australia reportedly rejected the request to postpone the trial and ruled that Apple pay all expenses borne by Epic Games.

Related Topics

Google Australia Company United States March Apple Media All Court

Recent Stories

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

37 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

40 minutes ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

42 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

57 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>