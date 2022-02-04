Fortnite Wins Payment System Suit Against Google in Australia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The developers of online game Fortnite have won a suit against Google, which they accused of enforcing its own payment services and thus inflicting monetary and non-monetary losses, Australian media in Australia reported on Friday.

The NCA news agency said that Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Google in March 2021, accusing the company of abusing control over the Android operating system and restricting distribution of apps through Google Play. Forcing developers to use their own payment services, Google allegedly received 30% commission.

The gaming company said, as cited in the report, that this limitation meant soaring prices, reduced choice and an impediment to innovation.

Epic Games filed similar suits against Apple, and the phonemaker spent 2021 trying to suspend the trial in Australia and first have the case heard by judges in the United States, according to the report. The Federal Court of Australia reportedly rejected the request to postpone the trial and ruled that Apple pay all expenses borne by Epic Games.