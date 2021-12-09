UrduPoint.com

Forum Highlighting Digital Economy Innovation Concludes In China's Kunming

The 10+3 Digital Economy Innovation Forum 2021 concluded on Wednesday evening in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with "10+3" referring to the 10 ASEAN countries, along with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK)

During the one-day forum, more than 300 guests from these 13 nations shared their opinions both online and offline on 5G innovative application and practice, digital infrastructure innovation, digital economy application innovation and other issues around the theme of "Innovation, Achievement and Future."Wang Zhiqin, deputy director of the China academy of Information and Communications Technology, said the digital economy will become a continuous engine of global economic growth, so all countries are taking measures to strengthen their digital transformation.

