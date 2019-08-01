Founded only one year, realme earned itself the fastest mobile brand to became the global Top 10

Shipment reached 4.7 million at Q2, 2019 and ranking among Global Top 10 alongside with Samsung, Huawei and Apple

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019) Counterpoint, the international authoritative analysis institution, recently announced a mobile phone shipment report for Q2 2019. According to the report, emerging smartphone brand realme showed eye-catching performance. After only one year of establishment, it quickly became one of the top 10 mobile phone manufacturers in the world, alongside with Samsung, Huawei and Apple. In Q2 2019, realme global shipmentregistered 4.7 million units worldwide, an increase of 848% year-on-year, making it the fastest growing mobile phone brand in the world.

As a Dare-to-Leap brand, realmeaimed to made itself a new icon for the young

The fast development of realm ties closely to its accurate grasp of the young consumer market, based on which the brand attitude and edgy R&D were built. On one hand, realme adopts high-end technology with the Dare-to-Leapphilosophy, becoming the benchmark for performance and design at the same price range and bringing more Dare-to-Leap experience to young consumers; on the other hand, realme leverages light assets, mainly e-commerce, short channel mode, which allowsmore profits given to consumers, thus more young people can enjoy the quality life brought by technology and design.

Sky Li, the founder and CEO of realme said: "realme's original intention was to create products with a full range of new and unique experiences for young people. We built our ‘Dare to Leap’ concept based on this mission. We hope to provide young consumers with more surprising products within the same price range, and exceed their expectations, whether in design, performance, or quality.”

Great endeavor to be made for the overall arrangement for high-end tech

So far, realme has successfully entered over 20 markets including China, Europe, India, South-east Asia and Russia, broke sales records in for multiple times in several markets and became the top 5 brands in India for three consecutive quarters.

In order to thank consumers around the globe their support, realme will continue to stick to the initial inspiration while offeringconsumers more exciting and surprising products, including the future release of a new camera phone with 64 million pixels, and a high-end flagship equipped with Snapdragon 855 Plus.

As a young brand that Dares to Leap, realme will constantly explore more possibilities in fashionable design and high-end quality, as well as actively seeking the application of advanced technology, in order to be prepared in innovation capability, and gain competitiveness in the strategic development globally. realme will continue to go beyond itself in product performance, design and quality, so as to provide consumers with real “Dare-to-Leap” experience.

Since its entry in to the Pakistani market less than 7 months ago, realme powered by Oppo, has already launched 5 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth. Pakistani realme fans have been given a taste of fast paced innovation by the brand through various features like the new technology of a superior VOOC charger in 3pro or an extremely powerful processor that plays freefire in its price range for the first time beating every other competitor. They have continuously taken a leap forward in both design and performance but the golden egg is still keeping the price affordable for the youth. The brand has a youthful identity not only in its devices but also in its business and sales tactics. Realme accomplished tremendous growth records by creating flash sales and primarily selling products online. This is also in tune with its snappy young customers who get a stylish and fast partner that suits their style in realme. Daraz has seen new sale records with each price drop with the entire stock being sold out in minutes or even seconds at instances.