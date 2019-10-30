UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Container Next-Generation Radar Systems To Be Deployed Across Russia - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Four Container Next-Generation Radar Systems to Be Deployed Across Russia - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Four Container next-generation over-the-horizon radar systems, capable of detecting hypersonic rockets, are expected to be deployed across Russia, Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications Director General Kirill Makarov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The first one in the west, the second one in the east. Apart from that, there are plans to create stations for the north-western and the southern directions," Makarov said, when asked how many systems would be deployed across the country.

"The new Container radar system is designed for detecting all types of aerodynamic targets, which include combat aviation and strategic aviation aircraft, cruised missiles, hypersonic aircraft and so on.

The station uses the phenomenon of decameter-range waves reflection from ionosphere," Makarov explained.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Container will be able to recognize hypersonic rockets at a distance of around 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) and simultaneously track 5,000 aerial objects. The first Container entered test combat duty in Russia's Mordovia as part of the state tests last December.

Related Topics

Russia Makarov December All From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 October 2019

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE set to run for second term in IMO Council

9 hours ago

Gargash meets Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affair ..

9 hours ago

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.