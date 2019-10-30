Four Container Next-Generation Radar Systems to Be Deployed Across Russia - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Four Container next-generation over-the-horizon radar systems, capable of detecting hypersonic rockets, are expected to be deployed across Russia, Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications Director General Kirill Makarov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The first one in the west, the second one in the east. Apart from that, there are plans to create stations for the north-western and the southern directions," Makarov said, when asked how many systems would be deployed across the country.

"The new Container radar system is designed for detecting all types of aerodynamic targets, which include combat aviation and strategic aviation aircraft, cruised missiles, hypersonic aircraft and so on.

The station uses the phenomenon of decameter-range waves reflection from ionosphere," Makarov explained.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Container will be able to recognize hypersonic rockets at a distance of around 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) and simultaneously track 5,000 aerial objects. The first Container entered test combat duty in Russia's Mordovia as part of the state tests last December.