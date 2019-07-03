Four Cool Things You Can Do With Your Midrange Killer HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019

The new HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is an impressive phone with some unique new features that you will absolutely love

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd July, 2019) The new HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is an impressive phone with some unique new features that you will absolutely love. Things like the Ultra FullView display and Auto Pop-up selfie camera, but that’s not all it has to offer. In fact, here’s a list of 4 cool things the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 can do for you this season.

Get a bigger viewing experience

At first glance the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is beautiful. It's all display. There are no notches, holes or sliders. You get a full-screen display taking up 91% of the front of the surface and measuring 6.59 inches.

This unique form of bezel-less design provides a viewing experience that is ridiculously amazing. It is perfect for binge watching your favouriteTV series and capturing all the movements in your mobile games so that you’re the first to take action.

Take selfies in a cool new way

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 has an all-screen design because they hide the front-facing camera in the top of the phone. When you launch the 16MP front camera, it slides out from inside the phone within one second, snaps a photo, and goes back inside.

It's one of the coolest things about the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019. It is also durable; Huawei built it to rise and retract 100,000 times. You can use it to take a selfie with your family and friends and look cool and trendy. And for those fans of diverse photographic effects, this phone comes with 3D Portrait Lighting so you get studio-quality portraits and selfies wherever and whenever you want.

Meanwhile, on the rear of the device there are three cameras: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP.

Through these lenses, you get pictures that are clear with top quality and high contrast. Plus with the summer heat in full swing, most hangouts occur at night. So if you’re out of and about during the night with your friends and feel like taking a picture, worry not! The 16MP lens lets more light into the sensor so you can still capture vivid and full-of-colors night pictures thanks to the AI image stabilization algorithms.

Nothing will hold you back

No matter how busy you are this summer, HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a huge 4000mAh battery that lasts long to relieve you of sooner recharging breaks. At the core of this device, is Kirin 710F chipset, which provides your phone with an excellent performance and increases power efficiency. Additionally, to understand your needs from the phone and allocate resources accordingly, EMUI 9 operating system learns and analyzes users’ behavior for a smoother and more optimized experience while using the phone. Plus, this phone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM so there is enough storage for all your pictures, videos and any other data you might want to store in your phone.

Unleash the joy of gaming*

In order to provide a more enhanced gaming experience, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 utilizes artificial intelligence to identify gaming scenarios and match them with real-life sensations.

HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 sells for PKR 33,999/- and pre-orders are open till Sunday, 07 July, 2019 while the phone will be available in stores from Monday, 09 July, 2019 Pre-booking bundle includes a Bluetooth speaker and a 12GB Zong data package.

*Software upgrading through HOTA is necessary to enable this feature on PUBG Mobile.