Four-Day Training Session On E-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 02:59 PM

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

PITB in collaboration with Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has started a four-day training session on e-Procurement as part of the e-Procurement initiative being rolled out across Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Sep , 2023) PITB in collaboration with Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has started a four-day training session on e-Procurement as part of the e-Procurement initiative being rolled out across Punjab. The software will be rolled out in all the Administrative Departments.

The first half of the training focused on the Procurement Life Cycle and was delivered by MD Punjab PPRA Waqar Azim while the second half of the training was conducted by the team from PITB e-Procurement wing. PS to Chief Secretary Punjab Captain (R ) Farrukh Attique, PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Director Procurement & Development Ata ur Rehman were also present.

The training was attended by the staff members of 23 Administrative Departments from across Punjab. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A activity.

