Four More Countries Join Latin American Space Agency Expected to Launch in 2021 - Ebrard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador and Paraguay have joined the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) that will start operating next year, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has announced.

"The Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency is advancing: Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador and Paraguay are joining in," Ebrard wrote on Twitter on Monday.

He added that Colombia and Peru have participated as observers in a virtual meeting.

"We are already - with Argentina and Mexico - 8 nations building ALCE by 2021. We grew four times in one month," Ebrard said on Twitter.

Argentina and Mexico announced the creation of the new space agency in October.