UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Russian Military Satellites Controlled By Ground Services - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:50 AM

Four Russian Military Satellites Controlled by Ground Services - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Ground services began operating four Russian satellites launched for the Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome atop the Soyuz-2.1V rocket, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The satellites lifted off from the space center at 17:14 GMT on Wednesday, which was the second launch of a Soyuz-2 satellite from Plesetsk this year.

"The spacecraft launched by a detail of the space branch of the Aerospace Forces from the state test flight cosmodrome Plesetsk on July 10 have been successfully delivered to their target orbits and are being operated by ground services of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia July From Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

5 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

5 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

5 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

5 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.