Four Russian Military Satellites Controlled by Ground Services - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Ground services began operating four Russian satellites launched for the Defense Ministry from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome atop the Soyuz-2.1V rocket, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The satellites lifted off from the space center at 17:14 GMT on Wednesday, which was the second launch of a Soyuz-2 satellite from Plesetsk this year.

"The spacecraft launched by a detail of the space branch of the Aerospace Forces from the state test flight cosmodrome Plesetsk on July 10 have been successfully delivered to their target orbits and are being operated by ground services of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.