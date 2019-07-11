UrduPoint.com
Four Russian Military Satellites Placed Onto Target Orbits - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:20 AM

Four Russian Military Satellites Placed Onto Target Orbits - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Four satellites launched for the Russian Defense Ministry atop the Soyuz-2.1V rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome have been placed onto their target orbits, the ministry said early on Thursday.

The launch took place at 17:14 GMT on Wednesday and was the second launch of a Soyuz-2 satellite from Plesetsk this year.

"The light class Soyuz-2.1V carrier rocket, launched on July 10 at 08:14 p.m. Moscow time from the state test flight cosmodrome Plesetsk (Arkhangelsk Region), successfully placed spacecraft of the Russian Defense Ministry onto orbits at a stated time," the military said.

The Defense Ministry added that the rocket launch and placing the satellites onto the orbit with the Volga upper stage was conducted in a normal mode.

