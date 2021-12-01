UrduPoint.com

Fragment Of US Pegasus Rocket To Fly 3.3 Miles To ISS On Friday - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 15 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:11 PM

Fragment of US Pegasus Rocket to Fly 3.3 Miles to ISS on Friday - Roscosmos

A fragment of the American Pegasus rocket will get close to 5.4 km (3.3 miles) to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, the press service of Roscosmos told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) A fragment of the American Pegasus rocket will get close to 5.4 km (3.3 miles) to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, the press service of Roscosmos told reporters on Wednesday.

"A fragment of the stage of the Pegasus launch vehicle, launched in 1994, will get close to the International Space Station on the afternoon of December 3.

According to the MIAC NES APOS (Main Information and Analytical Center of the Warning Automated System of Hazardous Situations in near-Earth Space), the minimum conjunction of the object with the ISS at a distance of 5.4 km (3.3 miles) is expected at 13:33 Moscow time (10:33 GMT) on Friday," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The press service added that a decision on the need for an ISS evasion maneuver has not been made. According to the statement, specialists from the MIAC and the mission control centrer continue to monitor the situation.

