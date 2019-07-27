UrduPoint.com
France Aims For US Digital Tax Deal By Late August: Minister

Daniyal Sohail 33 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:39 PM

France wants to reach a deal with the US on taxing tech giants by a G7 meeting in late August, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :France wants to reach a deal with the US on taxing tech giants by a G7 meeting in late August, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Saturday.

He was responding to US President Donald Trump, who on Friday vowed "substantial" retaliation against France for a law passed this month on taxing digital companies even if their headquarters are elsewhere.

The law would affect US-based global giants like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, among others.

Trump denounced French President Emmanuel Macron's "foolishness", though they discussed the issue by phone on Friday, according to the White House.

Le Maire told a news conference Saturday: "We wish to work closely with our American friends on a universal tax on digital activities.

"We hope between now and the end of August -- the G7 heads of state meeting in Biarritz -- to reach an agreement.

" Leaders of the Group of Seven highly industrialised countries are to meet in the southwestern French city on August 24-26.

Le Maire emphasised that "there is no desire to specifically target American companies," since the three-percent tax would be levied on revenues generated from services to French consumers by all of the world's largest tech firms, including Chinese and European ones.

The law aims to plug a taxation gap that has seen some internet heavyweights paying next to nothing in European countries where they make huge profits as their legal base is in smaller EU states.

France has said it would withdraw the tax if an international agreement was reached, and Paris hopes to include all of the OECD countries by the end of 2020.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is a Paris-based forum that advises the world's advanced economies.

