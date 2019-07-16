UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Begins Process To Allocate 5G Frequencies: Regulator

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:35 PM

France begins process to allocate 5G frequencies: regulator

France's telecoms regulator on Monday officially launched the process to allocate to operators frequencies for next-generation 5G mobile telephone networks

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ):France's telecoms regulator on Monday officially launched the process to allocate to operators frequencies for next-generation 5G mobile telephone networks.

Regulator Arcep said it will, in a mixed tender process, offer the initial batch of frequencies at a fixed price and then hold an auction for the rest.

Arcep began the process with a public consultation, which will finish on September 4. The frequencies will be allocated a few weeks after this, allowing legal completion at the start of 2020 and the first commercial rollout at the end of that year.

The government has yet to announce the price for the frequencies but the process should bring in several billions of euros in income for the state.

Germany in June raised some 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) from the sale of 5G frequencies to telecoms firms in a three-month auction, far exceeding expectations.

France is "not among the first" to allocate 5G frequencies in Europe but "is not late", Sebastien Soriano, the president of Arcep, told reporters.

The tiny principality of Monaco this month became the first country in Europe to inaugurate a 5G mobile phone network based on technology from Chinese firm Huawei, which is seen by the US as a major security risk.

Related Topics

Technology Europe Mobile China Sale Monaco Price 5G June September 2020 From Government Billion Huawei

Recent Stories

Iranian bread permanent guest at Kuwaiti tables

3 minutes ago

34 suspects arrested, Over 3 kg Charas recovered

11 minutes ago

Maize be cultivation till Aug 20

11 minutes ago

Police bound to protect law abiding citizens: SP

11 minutes ago

JPMC forms committee to enquire about death of wom ..

3 minutes ago

Both PFF groups on same page with FIFA, want to se ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.