France Criticizes Iran's Failed Satellite Launch

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:03 AM

France Criticizes Iran's Failed Satellite Launch

The French Foreign Ministry has condemned Iran's Sunday launch of a communications satellite as a breach of its obligations under the UN resolution on Iran's nuclear and ballistic program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry has condemned Iran's Sunday launch of a communications satellite as a breach of its obligations under the UN resolution on Iran's nuclear and ballistic program.

"France condemns this launch, which employs ballistic missile technologies, in particular those used for intercontinental missiles," the ministry said in a statement.

Iranian tv reported that the Simorgh rocket failed to reach the orbit because of its low speed. Iranian communications chief Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said his country would keep on trying.

France interprets the UN resolution as a ban on nuclear-capable ballistic missile launches, although Russia argues that Iran is merely "called upon" to abstain from developing the technology.

