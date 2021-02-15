UrduPoint.com
France Fines Google $1.3Mln For 'Misleading' Hotel Rankings

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

France Fines Google $1.3Mln for 'Misleading' Hotel Rankings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The French consumer safety and competitive market regulator on Monday said  it has imposed a fine of 1.1-million-euro ($1.3 million) on two of Google's affiliate offices for the deceptive classification of hotels, which misinformed tourists and harmed the interests of hotel owners. 

"An inquiry by the General Directorate for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF), launched in 2019, showed the misleading nature of the classification of hotels by Google, especially on its search engine.

The companies Google Ireland Ltd and Google France have corrected their practices and, after agreement of the Paris prosecutor, have agreed to pay a fine of 1.1 million Euros," the watchdog's statement read.

The watchdog found that Google had used its own criteria in ranking French hotels, which led to discrepancies in the number of stars awarded to accommodations by Google and by the country's official agency Atout France.

The probe conducted covers some 7,500 hotels, the statement noted.

More Stories From Technology

