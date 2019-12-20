France Fines Google $167Mln For Anti-Competitive Practices - Regulator
Daniyal Sohail 30 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:53 PM
France's competition regulator on Friday issued a 150 million euro fine ($167 million) to Google for abusing its domination on the search advertisement market
"Google has abused the dominating position it has on the search advertisement market by adopting unclear and hard-to-understand rules for its Google Ads advertising platform and implementing them in an unjust and arbitrary way," the Autorite de la Concurrence said in a statement.
In addition to the fine, the watchdog also ordered the company to clarify its Google Ads rules and account termination procedure.