France Says Will Apply 'digital Tax' For 2020 Despite US Retaliation Threat

Wed 25th November 2020

France says will apply 'digital tax' for 2020 despite US retaliation threat

France will require online technology giants to pay a new "digital tax" on their 2020 earnings, the finance ministry said Wednesday, despite Washington's warning that it could retaliate with new tariffs on French imports

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :France will require online technology giants to pay a new "digital tax" on their 2020 earnings, the finance ministry said Wednesday, despite Washington's warning that it could retaliate with new tariffs on French imports.

"The companies subject to this tax have been notified," a ministry official said, referring in particular to the US firms Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, which the US says are being unfairly targeted by the levy.

More Stories From Technology

