UrduPoint.com

France Threatens To Stop Operation Of Google Analytics Over Data Transfer To US

Daniyal Sohail Published February 11, 2022 | 01:10 AM

France Threatens to Stop Operation of Google Analytics Over Data Transfer to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The French National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL) found that the transfer of data of internet users collected through Google Analytics to the United States was illegal and warned of a possible termination of the service operation in the country, the regulator said on Thursday.

"The CNIL notes that the data of Internet users is thus transferred to the United States in violation of Articles 44 of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). The CNIL, therefore, ordered to the website manager to bring this processing into compliance with the GDPR, if necessary by ceasing to use the Google Analytics functionality (under the current conditions) or by using a tool that does not involve a transfer outside the EU," the regulator said in a press release.

The CNIL stressed that although the company had adopted certain measures to regulate data transfers, these had not been sufficient to prevent US intelligence services from gaining access to the information.

"In the absence of an adequate decision (which would establish that this country offers a sufficient level of data protection with regard to the GDPR) concerning transfers to the United States, the transfer of data can only take place if appropriate guarantees are provided for this flow in particular," the regulator added.

The CNIL gave Google one month to comply with the requirements.

Earlier in January, the CNIL fined Google 150 million Euros ($170 million) and Facebook 60 million euros ($68 million) for non-compliance with legislation regulating the use of cookies and, thus, violating EU privacy rules.

Related Topics

Internet Google Facebook Company United States January From Million

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

39 minutes ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

39 minutes ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

47 minutes ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

47 minutes ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

47 minutes ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>