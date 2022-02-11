France Threatens to Stop Operation of Google Analytics Over Data Transfer to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The French National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL) found that the transfer of data of internet users collected through Google Analytics to the United States was illegal and warned of a possible termination of the service operation in the country, the regulator said on Thursday.

"The CNIL notes that the data of Internet users is thus transferred to the United States in violation of Articles 44 of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). The CNIL, therefore, ordered to the website manager to bring this processing into compliance with the GDPR, if necessary by ceasing to use the Google Analytics functionality (under the current conditions) or by using a tool that does not involve a transfer outside the EU," the regulator said in a press release.

The CNIL stressed that although the company had adopted certain measures to regulate data transfers, these had not been sufficient to prevent US intelligence services from gaining access to the information.

"In the absence of an adequate decision (which would establish that this country offers a sufficient level of data protection with regard to the GDPR) concerning transfers to the United States, the transfer of data can only take place if appropriate guarantees are provided for this flow in particular," the regulator added.

The CNIL gave Google one month to comply with the requirements.

Earlier in January, the CNIL fined Google 150 million Euros ($170 million) and Facebook 60 million euros ($68 million) for non-compliance with legislation regulating the use of cookies and, thus, violating EU privacy rules.