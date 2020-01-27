UrduPoint.com
France To Completely Renew Satellites, Military Equipment In Space - Defense Chief

Daniyal Sohail 42 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:11 PM

France to Completely Renew Satellites, Military Equipment in Space - Defense Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) France will fully renew their satellites and military equipment in space, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said at a joint press conference with US counterpart Mark Esper at the Pentagon on Monday.

"Space and outer space is a major concern and a new area of threats, and that's why we felt the need to establish in a formal way what is France strategy in this new area. And we have decided to invest strongly in space within the Military Programming Law which has been voted two years ago. So, we will completely renew our satellites and equipment, military equipments in space," Parly said. "And more than that, we feel the necessity to protect our assets in space."

Parly also said cooperation between the United States and France in space is "extremely strong and fruitful.

"

"The United States made important decisions in terms of organizing space force. And our respective space commanders have strong dialogue between each other," she said. "There will be exercise, common exercise between each other."

Last year, the United States took a major step toward creating a full-fledged US Space Force by officially launching its newest military branch, the US Space Command. Likewise, French President Emmanuel Macron in July said that he had also acted to establish a space command by approving a division within his country's air force that will together become the Air and Space Force.

There have been concerns that the creation of the US Space Force may lead to other countries following suit, which could therefore result in the militarization of space.

