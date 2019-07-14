UrduPoint.com
France To Create Space Command Within Air Force Next September - Macron

Daniyal Sohail 49 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:40 AM

France to Create Space Command Within Air Force Next September - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that he had approved the establishment of a space command within French Air Force by September next year for the country to enhance its defense capabilities and protect its satellites.

"In order to ensure the development and reinforcement of our space capabilities, a major space command will be established [within the Air Force] next September," Macron said in a speech on the eve of the Bastille Day celebrations in France.

He added that the new space strategy would enable France to protect its satellites and enhance its understanding of the security situation in space.

The move comes as more and more states voice concerns in regards to security risks in space. In February, US President Donald Trump signed directive to establish a new Air Force branch, the US Space Force, which would focus on global surveillance, missile targeting and countering Chinese and Russian hypersonic weapons, among other priorities. China in response urged Washington to cooperate with Beijing, Moscow and other members of the international community in order to prevent space militarization and promote its peaceful use.

