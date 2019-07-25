France to develop anti-satellite laser weapons: Defence minister

France plans to develop anti-satellite laser weapons but will only deploy them in self-defence, its defence minister said on Thursday, as she laid out the country's new military strategy for space

Major military powers around the world are investing in new technology for space, which is seen as a new military frontier, with the ability to destroy or cripple satellites seen as a key capability.

"If our satellites are threatened, we intend to blind those of our adversaries," Florence Parly said. "We reserve the right and the means to be able to respond: that could imply the use of powerful lasers deployed from our satellites or from patrolling nano-satellites."Around 2,000 active satellites are currently estimated to be orbiting the Earth, mostly to relay commercial communications, but also to track the weather and for spying.