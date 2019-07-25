UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Develop Anti-satellite Laser Weapons: Defence Minister

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:21 PM

France to develop anti-satellite laser weapons: Defence minister

France plans to develop anti-satellite laser weapons but will only deploy them in self-defence, its defence minister said on Thursday, as she laid out the country's new military strategy for space

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :France plans to develop anti-satellite laser weapons but will only deploy them in self-defence, its defence minister said on Thursday, as she laid out the country's new military strategy for space.

Major military powers around the world are investing in new technology for space, which is seen as a new military frontier, with the ability to destroy or cripple satellites seen as a key capability.

"If our satellites are threatened, we intend to blind those of our adversaries," Florence Parly said. "We reserve the right and the means to be able to respond: that could imply the use of powerful lasers deployed from our satellites or from patrolling nano-satellites."Around 2,000 active satellites are currently estimated to be orbiting the Earth, mostly to relay commercial communications, but also to track the weather and for spying.

Related Topics

Weather Defence Minister World Technology Threatened France Florence From Satellites

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts recognides at ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo Governor to attend Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand ..

52 minutes ago

Chinese State Council to visit Thailand, attend FM ..

1 minute ago

Facebook Removes Over 1,500 Accounts in Russia, Uk ..

1 minute ago

Southwest Airlines says it won't fly 737 MAX befor ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine holds Russian tanker in Black Sea port: se ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.