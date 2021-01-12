UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Invest $121.5Mln In Space Projects Over Next 2 Years - Macron

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:56 PM

France to Invest $121.5Mln in Space Projects Over Next 2 Years - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday pointed to the excessive competition in the European space industry and called for larger investments, noting that Paris would allocate 100 million euros ($121.5 million) for space projects in the next two years

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday pointed to the excessive competition in the European space industry and called for larger investments, noting that Paris would allocate 100 million Euros ($121.5 million) for space projects in the next two years.

"In terms of [economic] recovery, we have decided to invest 100 million euros in space, which will cover innovations related to carrier rockets, speed up our projects and the entire industry," Macron said during his visit to ArianeGroup aerospace company in Vernon.

The French leader then emphasized the urgency to reduce competition within Europe.

"This is the area [space] that has been seeing rising competition in recent years. ... That is why we need to organize ourselves," Macron said.

The president visited the ArianeGroup site in the French department of Eure earlier in the day together with Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and Minister of Overseas Sebastien Lecornu.

Related Topics

Europe Company Visit Paris Vernon SITE Industry Million

Recent Stories

What's next in Italy's political crisis?

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka pleads for debt rollover as economy falt ..

4 minutes ago

Swiss give green light to Moderna as 2nd Covid vac ..

4 minutes ago

Government to provide health, education services t ..

23 minutes ago

Two private sector companies get natural gas / LNG ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan to get Chinese COVID-19 vaccine by early ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.