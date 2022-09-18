UrduPoint.com

France To Invest More Than $9Bln In Space Industry Over Next 3 Years - Prime Minister

Daniyal Sohail Published September 18, 2022 | 06:31 PM

France to Invest More Than $9Bln in Space Industry Over Next 3 Years - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) France plans to invest over 9 billion Euros ($9 billion) in the space industry on the next three years, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday.

"In total, France is going to invest more than 9 billion euros in the space industry over the next three years for research and (development of) our space industry," Borne said at the International Astronautical Congress.

The space industry plays a key role in the fight against climate change, since many changes are tracked by satellites, according to Borne. Additionally, space industry is important for the digital sphere to ensure the proper work of the geolocation systems and the internet.

The French Prime Minister also noted that space is becoming a "confrontation field" and the process of its militarization is underway.

That is why Europe should use the space industry achievements to "preserve strategic autonomy in situation assessment, decision-making and operations," as well as to "protect the national interests," Borne noted.

Europe should maintain the autonomy of access to space and not depend on other countries for launching rockets and satellites, Borne said.

In addition, the prime minister noted the importance of multilateral cooperation within the framework of the European Union, bilateral cooperation between space-faring powers and cooperation with space agencies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Europe France European Union Congress Sunday Industry Billion Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

9 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

19 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

19 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

19 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.