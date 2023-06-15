France to Invest Over $500Mln in AI Development - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Paris was planning to invest 500 million Euros ($542 million) in developments in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

"We need to identify 5 to 10 areas and invest 500 million euros to create two or three world-class centers of excellence, to create leaders," Macron told a meeting with the leaders of technology startups at the Viva Technology 2023 tech event in Paris, due June 14-17, broadcast by the Elysee Palace on Twitter.

The president pledged to accelerate training at university research centers and "double" the number of digital specialists to achieve these goals.

Macron also called for identifying ways to use AI in the work of government agencies, citing migration as an example. Macron believes that AI would allow the government to review applications for French documents much faster than it is now.