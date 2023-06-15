UrduPoint.com

France To Invest Over $500Mln In AI Development - Macron

Daniyal Sohail Published June 15, 2023 | 03:30 AM

France to Invest Over $500Mln in AI Development - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Paris was planning to invest 500 million Euros ($542 million) in developments in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

"We need to identify 5 to 10 areas and invest 500 million euros to create two or three world-class centers of excellence, to create leaders," Macron told a meeting with the leaders of technology startups at the Viva Technology 2023 tech event in Paris, due June 14-17, broadcast by the Elysee Palace on Twitter.

The president pledged to accelerate training at university research centers and "double" the number of digital specialists to achieve these goals.

Macron also called for identifying ways to use AI in the work of government agencies, citing migration as an example. Macron believes that AI would allow the government to review applications for French documents much faster than it is now.

Related Topics

Technology Twitter Paris June Event Government Million

Recent Stories

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotsp ..

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotspots, UN Security Council hears

1 hour ago
 ‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means ..

‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means cuts for 2.5 million in need, ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral rel ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral relations, latest developments in ..

2 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defenc ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President and Chad transitional president witn ..

UAE President and Chad transitional president witness exchange of agreements and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.