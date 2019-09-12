France will block development of Facebook Libra cryptocurrency

France warned Thursday it will block development of Facebook's planned Libra cryptocurrency in Europe because it threatens the "monetary sovereignty" of governments

"I want to be absolutely clear: in these conditions, we cannot authorise the development of Libra on European soil," Le Maire said at the opening of an OECD conference on virtual, crypto currencies.