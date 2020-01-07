UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Le Maire To Agree On Digital Tax With US Finance Minister In 2 Weeks

Daniyal Sohail 10 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:48 PM

France's Le Maire to Agree on Digital Tax With US Finance Minister in 2 Weeks

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Tuesday that he had agreed with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin to reach compromise on digital tax within two weeks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Tuesday that he had agreed with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin to reach compromise on digital tax within two weeks.

"We allocated 15 days, until our next round of talks [in Davos]," the French finance minister told reporters during a press briefing, as quoted by the RTBF broadcaster.

The World Economic Forum will be held in Switzerland's Davos from January 20-24.

In July, the French parliament adopted a law on taxing services of tech giants.

The tax targets US heavyweights Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, occasionally referred to as GAFA, as well as several other companies. The United States harshly criticized this move.

In early December, Washington said it would in retaliation introduce tariffs up to 100 percent on certain French products, including cheese, wine, handbags and lipstick. Le Maire responded that the French government would grant support to all economic sectors threatened by the new US tariffs.

Related Topics

World Google Washington Parliament Facebook Threatened United States Switzerland January July December Apple All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Literary Cafe in Al Heera

3 minutes ago

Aima Baig out with friends in chilly weather

8 minutes ago

Emirati employees at ADNOC to see increase in pens ..

18 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan loses great jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

39 minutes ago

PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.