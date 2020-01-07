French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Tuesday that he had agreed with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin to reach compromise on digital tax within two weeks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Tuesday that he had agreed with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin to reach compromise on digital tax within two weeks.

"We allocated 15 days, until our next round of talks [in Davos]," the French finance minister told reporters during a press briefing, as quoted by the RTBF broadcaster.

The World Economic Forum will be held in Switzerland's Davos from January 20-24.

In July, the French parliament adopted a law on taxing services of tech giants.

The tax targets US heavyweights Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, occasionally referred to as GAFA, as well as several other companies. The United States harshly criticized this move.

In early December, Washington said it would in retaliation introduce tariffs up to 100 percent on certain French products, including cheese, wine, handbags and lipstick. Le Maire responded that the French government would grant support to all economic sectors threatened by the new US tariffs.