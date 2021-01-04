Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Punjab & has not been shut down: Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor

The facility of free Punjab Wi-Fi installed for the convenience of citizens is active and functional. This was stated by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 202) The facility of free Punjab Wi-Fi installed for the convenience of citizens is active and functional. This was stated by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor. This facility is available in public buildings, hospitals, education institutes, parks, government offices, and markets etc.

Punjab government remains fully committed to the provision of free WiFi to the citizens and will expand the facility to the whole of Punjab as part of the Digital Punjab vision, stated Chairman PITB.