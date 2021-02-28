MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) The Fregat booster with Russia's first Arktika-M satellite separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket that was launched from the Baikonur space center earlier on Sunday, according to a live broadcast by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The carrier rocket was launched at 06:55 GMT and the booster separated at 07:04 GMT.

The new satellite for monitoring the Arctic climate and environment was constructed by the NPO Lavochkin aerospace company.